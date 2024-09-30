Bilawal Arrives Quetta On 2-day Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Member of National Assembly (MNA) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Quetta on Monday on a two-day visit.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along with provincial ministers at Quetta Airport.
During his visit to Quetta, the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would hold meetings with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers, members of the Assembly and leaders of the People's Party.
He would also address officials and members of Balochistan High Court Bar and People's Lawyers Forum.
The PPP’s Chairman would distribute checques to the flood victims in a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's House.
He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Aijaz Jakhrani, Babar Mumtaz and Junaid Saleem.
