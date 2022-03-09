(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Assefa Bhutto on Wednesday visited the residence of late Rehman Malik to condole with the family members over the demise of the former interior minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Assefa Bhutto on Wednesday visited the residence of late Rehman Malik to condole with the family members over the demise of the former interior minister.

They sympathized with the deceased's wife and sons Ali Rehman Malik and Umer Rehman Malik and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Bilawal said the deceased was a valuable asset of the country as well as the Pakistan Peoples Party and his services would long be remembered.

During the visit, the PPP chairman recalled the services rendered by the deceased for the national and the party cause besides the pleasant moments spent with him.

Umer Malik thanked Bilawal and Aseefa for visiting the bereaved family and sharing their grief.