Bilawal, Aseefa Visits Iranian Consulate, Offer Condolence

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, visited the Iranian Consulate in Karachi to express their condolences on the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues due to a helicopter crash

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed profound sorrow over the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

They paid tribute to President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian for their dynamic leadership and invaluable contributions.

The PPP Chairman said that he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the helicopter crash in Iran.

He noted that his positive meetings with President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian had fostered a cordial relationship with them.

He further emphasized that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Iranian brothers and sisters during this time of grief.

