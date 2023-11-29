Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address public gathering on Nov 30

President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday arrived in Quetta to address a notable public gathering on November 30 as it marks the 56th Foundation Day of the PPP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday arrived in Quetta to address a notable public gathering on November 30 as it marks the 56th Foundation Day of the PPP.

The leaders of PPP Balochistan including Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch and others received their leadership.

Both leaders were accompanied by Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sharjeel Memon and other senior leaders.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is gearing up for a notable public rally in Quetta, where they are expected to share the stage at Ayub Stadium.

Bilawal Zardari will also address the Balochistan High Court Bar Association and will meet the delegations of officials of different organizations of PPP Balochistan.

