Bilawal asks authorities to use every effort to find Ali Sadpara, his team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the missing mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara and his team members and asked the authorities to use their utmost efforts to find him.

Before going to this adventure Sadpara had met Bilawal Bhutto and had expressed his desire to climb K2 in winter season.

He said Ali Sadpara is a national hero and a pride for Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto has climbed several high peaks and he should be recovered on a priority basis.

The people of Pakistan and Gilgit Baltistan are praying for his safe and sound recovery, he added.