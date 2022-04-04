Bilawal asks DG ISPR to clarify NSC proceedings

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News April 4th, 2022) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Monday asked Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar for clarification over proceedings of the 37th National Security Council (NSC) meeting held last week.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using a “foreign conspiracy” to justify his “coup”.

He addressed DG ISPR in his tweet and asked him about NSC meeting and matter of foreign plot.

Bilawal Bhutto wrote: “Will @OfficialDGISPR clarify did NSC meeting declare the 197 members of NA traitors and part of a foreign plot?”.

The PPP chairperson also asked whether the Foreign Office or defence ministry produced any “official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish [conspiracy].”

The 37th meeting of NSC, on March 31, took place at PM Office with PM Imran Khan in the chair, where National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting.

The Pakistani ambassador "duly conveyed" the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former Federal ministers of defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, NSA, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Bilawal further wrote: “Surly a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassador’s cable?”.