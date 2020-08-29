Bilawal asks people to follow in footsteps of Imam Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the people to follow in footsteps of Imam Hussain saying tyranny and falsehood anywhere must be resisted and fought.

In a message on the Yom-e-Ashur, he called upon the people to "follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussain in resisting tyranny, falsehood and oppression". Tyranny and falsehood wherever it may be, whether nearer the home or far away, whether in Kashmir or in Palestine, must be fought and the tyrant's head put down, he said. Torture and enforced disappearances were also a tyranny and the Yom-e-Ashur this year was significant also as it falls on the eve of international day of the disappeared.

"On this day therefore, let us also condemn and resist the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity anywhere in the world," he said. Falsehood and oppression was a weapon employed by militants and extremists, he said and asked the people to be watchful against the designs of the fanatics. "Today we reiterate our resolve to never submit before oppression and injustice nor let the evil triumph over the good and the noble," he said. "On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala and pray that may Allah be pleased with them all."