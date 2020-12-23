UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Asks UN For Taking HR Violations In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday asked the United Nations to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its role to stop Indian aggression in the Valley.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of PPP Azad Kashmir chapter, led by its president Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

The delegation was consisted leader of the opposition Azad Kashmir Assembly, Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub and Syed Azadar Hussain Kazmi, said a press release.

The delegation apprised Bilawal Bhutto of ceasefire violations by the Indian troops on the line of control, human rights violations in the IIOJK, and arrest of Kashmiri leaders and torture meted out to them.

The PPP chairman also offered condolences of the deaths of PPP leaders Matloob Inqalabi, Sardar Ayub and Sardar Ghulam Sadiq and paid rich tributes to them for their unwavering support and services to the party.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri were also present on the occasion.

