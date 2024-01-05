Open Menu

Bilawal Asks Woman Workers To Propagate Party Manifesto, 10 Promises

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari emphasised the role of PPP's women workers, urging them to serve as advocates, ambassadors and voices for the party among the people

Addressing a ceremony, organised by the PPP women wing to celebrate the 96th birth anniversary of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal highlighted awareness among Pakistani women about the country’s challenges, including inflation, poverty, healthcare, and educational opportunities.

Bilawal urged the PPP women workers to go door-to-door, sharing the party's ideology and emphasising its commitment to representing the downtrodden. He underscored the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in championing the cause of the poor.

Bilawal asserted that the PPP stands apart from other parties, alleging that the PML-N and PTI only cater to the elite.

Highlighting the 10 promises of the PPP, Bilawal called upon party workers to inform masses about the party's vision, emphasising a departure from divisive politics. He outlined the PPP's goals, including establishing free-of-cost healthcare and educational institutions and initiating projects to eradicate hunger.

In his address, Bilawal reiterated the importance of PPP women workers in conveying the party's manifesto to women across the country. He expressed confidence in the PPP's victory, emphasising the need for a rule that prioritises the people, laborers, farmers, students, and women.

