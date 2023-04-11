Bilawal assigns Farhatullah Babar with additional charge of PPP human rights' President

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who also holds the Foreign Minister's portfolio has assigned Secretary General (SC) of PPP Farhatullah Babar with an additional charge of the President of the PPP Human Rights Committee with immediate effect.

This was announced in a notification issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.