Bilawal Attends Iftar Dinner Arranged By Sardar Khan Chandio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Bilawal attends iftar dinner arranged by Sardar Khan Chandio

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) An Iftar and dinner reception hosted by Sindh Assembly member Sardar Khan Chandio in honor of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Kamber Shahdadkot in his house on Friday. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Ghaibi Dero House in Qambar city, accompanied by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Attendees at the Iftar and dinner included Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, Fayaz Butt, Ramesh Lal, Ijaz Jakhrani, and others.Participants at the event included MPAs Jameel Soomro, Sohail Siyal, MNA Hizbullah Baghio, Sher Muhammad Mugheri, Bilal Chandio Junejo, Syed Muhammad Shah, District Council Chairman Larkana Ijaz Laghari, Syed Faseeh Shah, and others.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari engaged with party workers, officials, assembly members, and dignitaries during the Iftar and dinner reception.

