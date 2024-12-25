Bilawal awarded degrees to 259 students in Convocation of Sukkur IBA

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sukkur IBA University commemorated its 11th convocation at its main campus, where approximately 259 graduates from various disciplines were conferred degrees.

The ceremony was graced by a Member of the National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The event was presided over by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pro-Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, alongside Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Professor Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, said a release here on Wednesday.

Speaking the occasion, Bilawal expressed his amazement at the presence of a public sector institution in a suburban area like Sukkur, which has successfully produced graduates excelling not only at the national level but also on the international stage.

Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted his family's longstanding commitment to advancing education and its pivotal role in shaping the academic landscape of the nation. Emphasizing the significant contributions of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he commended her efforts in establishing a strong foundation for community empowerment through quality education and capacity-building initiatives.

Mr. Bilawal also appreciated the critical role of parents in the academic upbringing of their children, emphasizing the collective responsibility of families and institutions in shaping future leaders.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah paid heartfelt homage to the late Prof.

Nisar Siddiqui and Syed Khursheed Shah for their unparalleled contributions to the growth and excellence of Sukkur IBA University and appreciated the efforts of current university management.

The Chief Minister proudly mentioned that the Government of Sindh is the largest sponsor of education in the country, reflecting its unwavering dedication to fostering academic progress and development.

He announced that the Sindh Government would extend financial support for the establishment of a new campus in Qambar Shahdadkot, thereby enhancing educational opportunities in the region.

In the 11th Convocation, the graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including business Administration, Agri-business, Accounting and Finance, Economics, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Education, Mathematics, Computer System Engineering and Media and Communications.

The Vice Chancellor also congratulated those outstanding graduates who have earned recognition. Among them, 15, 10, and 5 have been awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals, respectively, a testament to their exceptional performance and unwavering dedication.