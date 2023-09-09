Open Menu

Bilawal Begins Visit Of Interior Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Bilawal begins visit of interior Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari began his visit from Karachi to various cities of the Sindh province here on Saturday.

He left for Thatta, where he would pay condolence to PPP Sindh Records and Events Secretary Abdul Wahid Soomro at his residence in Mukli.

Bilawal would be welcomed at various places along the convoy routes including Thatta during his visit to the province.

During that, he would pay condolence to PPP leader Dr. Sikandar Mandhro at his residence in Badin, where he would be given a historic reception after which he will leave for Hyderabad.

The PPP Chairman would be welcomed by the people and workers at Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad. He would inaugurate a water project next day in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Water Visit Hyderabad Thatta Badin Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to suppo ..

1 hour ago
 India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

3 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

3 hours ago
 ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan