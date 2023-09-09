Bilawal begins visit of interior Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari began his visit from Karachi to various cities of the Sindh province here on Saturday.

He left for Thatta, where he would pay condolence to PPP Sindh Records and Events Secretary Abdul Wahid Soomro at his residence in Mukli.

Bilawal would be welcomed at various places along the convoy routes including Thatta during his visit to the province.

During that, he would pay condolence to PPP leader Dr. Sikandar Mandhro at his residence in Badin, where he would be given a historic reception after which he will leave for Hyderabad.

The PPP Chairman would be welcomed by the people and workers at Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad. He would inaugurate a water project next day in Hyderabad.