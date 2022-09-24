UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Belarus FM Agree To Enhance Ties

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of the UN General Assembly and exchanged views on bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of the UN General Assembly and exchanged views on bilateral ties.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Bilawal reiterated his invite to Belarusian foreign minister to visit Pakistan and looked forward to welcoming him in Islamabad at an early date.

He said that Pakistan desired to take the relationship forward by broadening interaction in all spheres of cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed concerns at the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing that the conflict was not in anyone's interest and it particularly impacted the developing countries.

Pakistan emphasized de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to find a diplomatic solution, he added.

Bilawal expressed the hope that talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives would lead to normalization of situation.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance Pakistan-Belarus bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Lead New York Belarus All

Recent Stories

'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from ..

'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from Russia to Georgia: ministry

1 minute ago
 Adiala Jail inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against 2,1 ..

Adiala Jail inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against 2,100 capacity, Chief Justice Isl ..

1 minute ago
 25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mia ..

Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mian Aslam

1 minute ago
 Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG ..

Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG PFA

23 minutes ago
 Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to rev ..

Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to revamp agriculture sector

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.