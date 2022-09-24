Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of the UN General Assembly and exchanged views on bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of the UN General Assembly and exchanged views on bilateral ties.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Bilawal reiterated his invite to Belarusian foreign minister to visit Pakistan and looked forward to welcoming him in Islamabad at an early date.

He said that Pakistan desired to take the relationship forward by broadening interaction in all spheres of cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed concerns at the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing that the conflict was not in anyone's interest and it particularly impacted the developing countries.

Pakistan emphasized de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to find a diplomatic solution, he added.

Bilawal expressed the hope that talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives would lead to normalization of situation.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance Pakistan-Belarus bilateral cooperation.