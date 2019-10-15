UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhuto to celebrate PPP foundation day in Muzaffarabad

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) will celebrate its 52nd foundation day this year on November 30, in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who have been locked behind an iron curtain for the last 70 days, said President PPP AJK chapter Chaudhary Latif Akbar here Tuesday

Addressing a press conference along with former Ministers Mian Abdul Waheed and Sardar Javed Ayoob here at his office, Latif Akbar said that Chairman of the Party Bilawal Bhuto Zardari and other senior leadership will address the main function of foundation day to be held on November 30 in Muzaffarabad.

The PPP leader said the decision had been taken in wake of peculiar situation of the held Kashmir where people have been locked down with blockade of all types of communication for the last 70 days and atrocities are in full swing.

The former Minister and PPP leader demanded the United Nations (UN) to deploy its peace keepers in the Indian occupied Kashmir to save the people and implement its pledge with the people of J&K the right to self determination.

