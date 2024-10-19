Bilawal Bhutto announces fulfillment of promise to establish constitutional court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that the long-standing promise to establish a Constitutional Court was finally going to be fulfilled. Addressing a large public gathering on Friday night in Hyderabad, held in memory of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, Bilawal stated that the people of Pakistan have been demanding the creation of a Constitutional Court, which was a key part of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s manifesto. He urged Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to support this initiative.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Banazir Bhutto came back to Pakistan to restore power to the people, she came to restore the constitution made by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He emphasized that the Constitutional Court would include representation from all provinces.

He said that the establishment of Constitutional Court was the idea of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Shaheed Benazir and Justice Dorab Patel also demanded the same. Justice Dorab Patel had openly declared that the case against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was fabricated. Bilawal pointed out that the courts today have acknowledged that Justice Patel was correct.

He expressed confidence that the power of the people would bring this demand to fruition and that the establishment of a Constitutional Court would ensure justice for all. He also praised Justice Qazi Faez Isa for declaring the case of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's judicial murder as false and for his landmark judgment on the Faizabad sit-in.

Bilawal expressed that he was in talks with all political parties to support the constitutional amendment, adding that equal representation for all provinces in the Federal Constitutional Court was ensured.

Concluding his speech, Bilawal said that we will complete the constitution with the support of the people, and urged Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to vote on the matter. He also welcomed the possible involvement of PTI in this democratic effort.

"I promise you that when I come back from Islamabad, I will come back with constitutional and provincial benches, and you will have equal representation in the highest court of the country," he said.

The event was also attended by the provincial leadership of PPP, with speeches delivered by Zia Lanjhar, Saeed Ghani, Manzoor Wassan, Ali Muhammad Sahito and Aaijaz Dhamrah.