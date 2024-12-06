Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Appreciates Kundi For Holding APC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the efforts of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for bringing all political parties on a single platform to sort out solution to problems faced by the people of the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the PPP chairman has said that he welcomes the initiative of the KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to engage all political parties in an effort to create political consensus and address the difficulties faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that dialogue between political parties is the most effective means to not only address political, economic and security challenges. But, also forge the political consensus and stability required to achieve the results.

