D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation on Wednesday arrived here at Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's native home in Abdulkhel to offer condolence on the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

According to a press release, the foreign minister condoled with the JUI-F leadership on the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who passed away in a tragic road accident in the federal capital on April 15, 2023.

On this occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi also accompanied the PPP Chairman.

On their arrival, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his delegation were welcomed by Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman at the helipad in Abdulkhel.

The foreign minister shared grief with JUI-F leadership over the tragic demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also conveyed the special message of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

They also discussed the matters pertaining to holding talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).