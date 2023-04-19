UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Arrives JUI-F Chief's Residence To Condole Over Mufti's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Bilawal Bhutto arrives JUI-F chief's residence to condole over Mufti's demise

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation on Wednesday arrived here at Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's native home in Abdulkhel to offer condolence on the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The foreign minister condoled with the JUI-F leadership on the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who passed away in a tragic road accident in the federal capital on April 15, 2023.

On this occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi also accompanied the PPP Chairman.

On their arrival, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his delegation were welcomed by Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman at the helipad in Abdulkhel.

The foreign minister shared grief with JUI-F leadership over the tragic demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also conveyed a special message of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

They also discussed the matters pertaining to holding talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The meeting also stressed for sustainable democracy and the positive constitutional role of the institutions.

The geopolitical situation of the country, especially the challenges being faced by the country on internal and external fronts, was also discussed. Besides, the performance of the PDM government in this regard during the last one year was also reviewed.

The meeting also discussed the steps regarding improvement in the matters related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the commercial and economic importance of Gwadar and steps to be taken to remedy the damages caused to these projects during the PTI regime.

On this occasion, PPP local leadership including Former Deputy Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi, Tehsil Nazim Paharpur Makhdoom Syed Altaf, Former MPA Mazhar Jameel Alizai, PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Divisional General Secretary Norang Khan Gandapur, Tank President Hidayat Khan Gandapur, General Secretary Fateh Sher Mehsud were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Road Accident CPEC Gwadar Gilgit Baltistan Tank Faisal Karim Kundi April Mufti Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

20 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

34 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

35 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

48 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

49 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.