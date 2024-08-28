Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Member National Assembly Asefa Bhutto Zardari arrived at the residence of Senator Raza Rabbani and offered condolences over the death of Rabbani's sister

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asefa Bhutto Zardari recited Fateha for the elevation of the deceased and prayed for the patience of the bereaved family.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro and General Secretary Waqar Mehdi were also present on the occasion and offered Fateha.