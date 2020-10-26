Bilawal Bhutto asks GB people to support him

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chairman has promised to build educational and health institutions in the state if his party is elected to power.

KHARMANG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave identity to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto promised that they would do everything to provide justice and rights to Gilgit Baltistan. He expressed these words while addressing a gathering in Gilgit-Baltisan on Monday.

“It’s not just election but future of Gilgit-Baltistan,” said the PPP Chairman.

He also reminded the people of Gilgit-Baltistan what his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto had done for the people of the valley which is now an independent-state.

He also came down hard upon the PTI government for its polices and high inflation in the country.

He said he was hopeful that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would support him and his party.

“I will raise voice for you people and address your problems as I did in Sindh,” said the PPP Chairman.

He said that he wished to build health and educational institutions in the state.

“Establishing educational institution in every district is our aim,” said Bilawal. He went on to say that they would provide protection to the laborers.

“Labor cards in Sindh is the evidence of our working and I want to do the same here in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

There was a huge crowd and it was the third visit of Bilawal Bhutto to Gilgit-Baltistan since the electoral campaigns started in the state.