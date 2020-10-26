UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Asks GB People To Support Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

Bilawal Bhutto asks GB people to support him

The PPP Chairman has promised to build educational and health institutions in the state if his party is elected to power.

KHARMANG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave identity to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto promised that they would do everything to provide justice and rights to Gilgit Baltistan. He expressed these words while addressing a gathering in Gilgit-Baltisan on Monday.

“It’s not just election but future of Gilgit-Baltistan,” said the PPP Chairman.

He also reminded the people of Gilgit-Baltistan what his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto had done for the people of the valley which is now an independent-state.

He also came down hard upon the PTI government for its polices and high inflation in the country.

He said he was hopeful that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would support him and his party.

“I will raise voice for you people and address your problems as I did in Sindh,” said the PPP Chairman.

He said that he wished to build health and educational institutions in the state.

“Establishing educational institution in every district is our aim,” said Bilawal. He went on to say that they would provide protection to the laborers.

“Labor cards in Sindh is the evidence of our working and I want to do the same here in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

There was a huge crowd and it was the third visit of Bilawal Bhutto to Gilgit-Baltistan since the electoral campaigns started in the state.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto Visit Gilgit Baltistan Same Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

A new chapter in China-Pakistan friendship:Pakista ..

23 minutes ago

Ali Zafar nominated as first ambassador of Namal K ..

24 minutes ago

Two killed, 9 injured in Mithri road accident

34 minutes ago

PDM following BJP agenda, says Dr Akhtar Malik

34 minutes ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaid ..

34 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Marching Along Minsk's Centr ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.