UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Asks The Nation To Give The Current Government At Least 1 Year To Serve The Country

Sameer Tahir Published June 22, 2022 | 02:16 PM

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to serve the country

Addressing a crowd on the 69th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal asked the Pakistanis to give Shehbaz Sharif at least one year.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a gathering in Larkana's Municipal Stadium to mark Benazir Bhutto's 69th birthday.

The Foreign Minister said, “Allow this government some time to carry out their economic and electoral plans.

He assured the nation that the selected government will bring Pakistan out of the “mess” caused by the former PTI-led government

He said that since the Imran Khan-led government had four years to manage the nation, Shehbaz Sharif should have at least one year to "serve the nation."

He harshly lambasted PTI leader Imran Khan for his mishandling of the economy and terrible foreign policy, which he claimed led to Pakistan's worldwide isolation.

He claimed that Benazir Bhutto spent 30 years fighting for the restoration of democracy, the upliftment of the populace, and the dissemination of a message of peaceful islam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto Democracy Larkana Government

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

18 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.