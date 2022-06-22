Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to serve the country

Addressing a crowd on the 69th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal asked the Pakistanis to give Shehbaz Sharif at least one year.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a gathering in Larkana's Municipal Stadium to mark Benazir Bhutto's 69th birthday.

The Foreign Minister said, “Allow this government some time to carry out their economic and electoral plans.

”

He assured the nation that the selected government will bring Pakistan out of the “mess” caused by the former PTI-led government

He said that since the Imran Khan-led government had four years to manage the nation, Shehbaz Sharif should have at least one year to "serve the nation."

He harshly lambasted PTI leader Imran Khan for his mishandling of the economy and terrible foreign policy, which he claimed led to Pakistan's worldwide isolation.

He claimed that Benazir Bhutto spent 30 years fighting for the restoration of democracy, the upliftment of the populace, and the dissemination of a message of peaceful islam.