Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO heads of govt meeting

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday attended the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) held via video conference

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday attended the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) held via video conference.

The meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was also attended by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alihan Smaiylov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Zhaparov, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and Indian External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The meeting was also attended by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ruslan Mirzayev, Chairman of the board of the SCO business Council Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Board of the SCO Interbank Consortium Alisher Mirsoatov, as well as senior representatives of SCO observer states, including Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Mohammad Mohber, First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, Prime Minister of Mongolia, Hojamyrat Geldimyradow, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan as an invited guest of the presiding side, the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, S.

M. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri, Deputy Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Chi Fang, and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States Ilhom Nematov.

The heads of delegations of the SCO member states exchanged views on key issues of global and regional development, discussed priority steps to increase trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a Joint Communique.