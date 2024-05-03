Bilawal Bhutto Calls On Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party and MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to mutual interests.
In the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the overall political situation of the country, a PM Office news release said.
