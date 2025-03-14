Bilawal Bhutto Chairs Meeting To Review Law And Order In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday chaired a meeting to review law and order situation in Sindh province
The meeting attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other officials, discussed overall law and order and security situation of the province.
The meeting attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other officials, discussed overall law and order and security situation of the province.
Sindh Chief Minister briefed the PPP Chairman about overall law and order situation of the province in detail.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the provincial government functionaries about how it was handling the law and order situation in Sindh. He said maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property of the people of the province was foremost responsibility of the Sindh government.
Sindh Chief Minister informed the meeting that kidnapping for ransom incidents had drastically decreased due to strict actions of the Police and other law enforcing agencies.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the Police to intensify operations against dacoits and increase the police force in northern parts of the province to control the heinous crimes.
Bilawal Bhutto said it was the policy of Pakistan People's Party that minorities, women and children should be provided protection at all costs.
He also directed the Sindh Government to control the accident incidents in Karachi.
He also ordered to intensify the operation against drug mafia in urban and rural areas of the province.
IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon also briefed the meeting regarding measures taken by Police to control crime in the province.
IGP informed the meeting that in four districts of Kachha 87 dacoits so far been killed from March 2024 to 2025 while 298 criminals sustained injuries. He said Police also arrested 12 high profile dacoits during the mentioned period while 534 kidnapped people were recovered from the captivity.
Sindh Chief Minister also informed the meeting that during current year Sindh Police was released Rs. 6 billion for improvement of the police stations in Sindh.
He also informed that 1300 CCTV cameras are being installed in Karachi at a cost of Rs. 6.62 billion and these cameras would also be installed in the red zone.
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar informed the meeting that patrolling on the highways was also intensified and 200 police personnel were deputed for patrolling on 100 vehicles.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon and MPA Jamil Soomro were also present on the occasion.
