Bilawal Bhutto Comes Down Hard Upon PTI Over ‘violent Protests’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2023 | 12:11 PM

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

The PPP chairman compareS the response of the PPP and the PTI and says the PTI would have given a peaceful response if they were true politicians.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto criticized the violent response of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal noted that PPP and its workers did not resort to violence even after the party's founder, former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was sentenced to death. He stated this during a press conference in Karachi on Thursday.

The PPP chairman compared the response of the two parties and said that the PTI would have given a peaceful response if they were true politicians. He added that the PPP did not turn into a militant group, unlike the PTI. He also mentioned that no party responded violently, not even when the party founder Zulfiqar Bhutto was sentenced to death.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that the PTI supporters had attacked the Jinnah house in Lahore, while PPP always gave a political response and stopped its workers from resorting to violence.

He also expressed regret over the PTI workers' violent response and called Imran Khan a "political terrorist."

Bilawal Bhutto said that his party had been opposing the existence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but it was the PTI which continued to support it. He also stated that Imran Khan misused his powers and hid an envelope containing details of a 190 million-pound amount that the UK government wanted to send back to Pakistan. The PPP chairman challenged the members of the cabinet to deny this fact and claimed that the cabinet gave that money to Malik Riaz to pay his fine.

Bilawal Bhutto criticized Imran Khan for doing politics in the name of accountability and advised the PTI to hold accountable those who resorted to violence and stop such responses to save themselves from further damage.

