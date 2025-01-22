Bilawal Bhutto Condoles Death Of Nuzhat Pathan's Brother
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed condolence to party's MPA Nuzhat Pathan over sad demise of her brother Mumtaz Pathan.
According to condolence message issued from Bilawal House Media cell, PPP chairman also expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul be in peace.
