Bilawal Bhutto Condoles Death Of People's Youth Leader's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Bilawal Bhutto condoles death of People's Youth leader's mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed condolences to People's Youth Kashmore-Kandkot Vice President Junaid Domki over his mother's sad demise.

According to statement issued here from Bilawal House, PPP chairman also expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul be in peace.

