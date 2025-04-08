Bilawal Bhutto Condoles Demise Of Senator Taj Haider
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 10:58 PM
Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed heartfelt condolence over sad demise of senior party leader Senator Taj Haider, who breathed his last here on Tuesday
In a condolence statement, PPP chairman paid rich tributes to Senator Taj Haider for his services for the party and struggle for strengthening the democracy in the country.
Bilawal said Taj Haider was a symbol of wisdom and knowledge in politics.
He said Taj Haider's sacrifices for democracy are a beacon of light for the new generation.
He prayed for the departed soul be in eternal peace.
Meanwhile, Central President PPP Ladies Wing Faryal Talpur also grieved over sad demise of Senator Taj Haider and termed his death a big loss for the party.
She said Taj Haider will always be remembered for his unprecedented struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country.
