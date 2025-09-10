Bilawal Bhutto Condoles with Amir Bux Bhutto on his father demise

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with Senior Politician and Lawyer Amir Bux Bhutto on demise of his father Mumtaz Ali Bhutto former Cheif Minister of Sindh at Dheesar House located in Mirpur Bhutto village, Tehsil Ratodero on Wednesday.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered prayers for the elevation of ranks for former Sindh Governor Mumtaz Bhutto and prays for the family's patience.

Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were Divisional President MNA Aijaz Jakhrani, MPA Agha Siraj Durrani, Jamil Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Irrigation Minister Sindh Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Fatah Bhutto, A.D. Bhutto, and Anwar Luhur.