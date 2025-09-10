Bilawal Bhutto Condoles With Amir Bux Bhutto On His Father Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with Senior Politician and Lawyer Amir Bux Bhutto on demise of his father Mumtaz Ali Bhutto former Cheif Minister of Sindh at Dheesar House located in Mirpur Bhutto village, Tehsil Ratodero on Wednesday.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered prayers for the elevation of ranks for former Sindh Governor Mumtaz Bhutto and prays for the family's patience.
Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were Divisional President MNA Aijaz Jakhrani, MPA Agha Siraj Durrani, Jamil Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Irrigation Minister Sindh Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Fatah Bhutto, A.D. Bhutto, and Anwar Luhur.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP9 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan greatly values its brotherly ties with Bahrain: President Zardari9 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab announces financial assistance for flood victims in Jalalpur Pirwala9 minutes ago
-
GCWUS displays merit lists of MS, BS programs9 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Milad conference9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Condoles with Amir Bux Bhutto on his father demise10 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits two in fund-raising case10 minutes ago
-
Planning minister, UN official discuss flood devastation, climate threat10 minutes ago
-
Greece, Hungary, EU envoys present credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari19 minutes ago
-
President underscores need for science, technology ecosystem in Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive continues in Peshawar20 minutes ago