Bilawal Bhutto criticises PM Imran’s 'container' speech in US

Bilawal said that the selected Prime Minister has not gotten off the container even during his visit to US.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his typical speech in the US.

He said that if government plays the role of opposition and opposition too plays the role of opposition then who will run the country.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Pitty even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can’t get of his container. Imran is a ruler not a leader. 🇵🇰 needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition & opposition does opposition then who’s left to run the country?”

The fluttering flags of Pakistan and PTI on the vehicles with banging music of the national songs and face-painted people are common scenes in Pakistan.

The enthusiasm in Washington downtown gave a recall of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) sit-in (Dharna) at D-Chowk of Islamabad in 2014 as long queues of cars, buses and rallies were heading towards Capital One Arena to have a glimpse of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in the US on Sunday on a three-day visit on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

the stadium was filled by the US-Pakistani expatriates, who were yearning to listen to, see and know the concept of Naya Pakistan and the future vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived here on his maiden visit after assuming the office.

The people from across various US states, even from other countries, travelled to Washington DC to set a record of a Pakistani Prime Minister's address to the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani expatriates.

They chanted slogans 'Long Live Imran Khan' 'Long Live Pakistan' 'Imran tere jan nisar, bay shumar bay shumar' 'kon bachaye ga Pakistan, and Imran Khan Imran Khan', and danced to the tunes of national and PTI songs in urdu and Punjabi. Most of them wore the Pakistan-themed shirts or painted with Imran Khan and PTI flag.

Senator Faisal Javed took the stage in his signature style an hour before start of the event to thrill the growing crowd with songs of Attaullah Khan, Junoon and Imran Ismail in the backdrop.