Bilawal Bhutto demands to issue production orders of detained parliamentarians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Friday demanded of the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of detained parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Friday demanded of the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of detained parliamentarians.

Taking part in the budget debate, he said that the Speaker has the authority to issue production orders of Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Ali Wazir and Khawaja Muhammad Asif for full session so they could represent their respective Constituencies.

He said the government only raised 15 per cent in the salaries of the employees during the last three years while 120 and 100 per cent increase was made in the salaries and pensions of government employees respectively during PPPP regime in order to give them relief.

He said that PPPP government also made 175 percent increase in the salaries of personnel of armed forces.

He alleged that the government enhanced indirect taxes on various items which would cause further inflation in the country.

He claimed that all the provinces would suffer in case proper implementation on 18th constitutional amendment was not ensured.

Bilawal Bhutto said bills seeking electoral reforms would not be allowed to pass, in case, the government succeeded to get these proposal passed, we would challenge it in a court of law.

He also demanded of the government to take on board the opposition about the peace process in Afghanistan.