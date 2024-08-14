Bilawal Bhutto discusses economic situation with senior party leadership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the country’s economic situation in a meeting held at the Bilawal House with the senior leadership of PPP.

According to a news release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, during the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a detailed briefing on the country’s economic condition.

Various proposals for economic development and overall improvement in the country were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Atta Mari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Tariq Shah Jamote, Haris Gazdar, and Asad Syed.