Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Discusses Economic Situation With Senior Party Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Bilawal Bhutto discusses economic situation with senior party leadership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the country’s economic situation in a meeting held at the Bilawal House with the senior leadership of PPP.

According to a news release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, during the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a detailed briefing on the country’s economic condition.

Various proposals for economic development and overall improvement in the country were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Atta Mari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Tariq Shah Jamote, Haris Gazdar, and Asad Syed.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Sherry Rehman Murad Ali Shah Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

11 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

11 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

11 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

11 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

11 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

12 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

12 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

12 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

12 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan