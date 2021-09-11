UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Failed In Organizing Public Meeting, Lost Popularity: Senator Abbas

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Bilawal Bhutto failed in organizing public meeting, lost popularity: Senator Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Auon Abbass on Friday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has failed in organizing public meeting in Punjab and other areas due to weak policies of his government in Sindh. "Nobody is willing to support the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in South Punjab, " he said while talking to a private television channel. The leaders of PPP had failed in resolving genuine issues of people living in interior Sindh, he added. The Opposition and Pakistan Democratic movement(PDM), are working for personal interest, he said. The Opposition parties have divided into parts, he observed.

Commenting on introducing advance technology in next elections, he said political parties representing Opposition are unwilling to remove flaws in the system. The Opposition benches are opposing electronic voting machine system because they have less knowledge about technology, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has invited the Opposition for reforming the system, he added. The PPP, he said, has exposed before the nation due to weak policies. Replying to a question about the general elections, he said PTI would win the next polls with thumping majority.

