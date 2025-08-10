Bilawal Bhutto Felicitates Minority Community On National Day For Minorities
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended his profound respect and warmest felicitations to the minority communities of Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day of Minorities, to be observed on August 11.
He reaffirmed that the true strength and beauty of Pakistan lie in its rich diversity, and that the rights, dignity, and safety of minorities remain an unshakable pillar of the country’s democratic vision.
Chairman PPP said in his message on National Minority Day, this day is not merely a ceremonial occasion, but a solemn reaffirmation of the promise made by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that people of all faiths in Pakistan would enjoy equal rights, complete freedom, and full security.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the minority citizens have made invaluable contributions to the progress of our beloved homeland — serving with distinction in the armed forces, excelling in education, advancing healthcare, driving business, and leading in public service.
Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP has always been a steadfast advocate for an inclusive Pakistan — a nation where justice, equality, and mutual respect transcend religious, ethnic, or cultural divides. He said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the architect of the country’s unanimously adopted 1973 Constitution, ensured the guarantee of equal rights to all citizens.
He added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whether in government or opposition, consistently championed the protection, welfare, and progress of minority communities.
He also lauded President Asif Ali Zardari for declaring August 11 as the National Day of Minorities during his previous tenure, recognizing the invaluable role minorities play in Pakistan’s nationhood.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the nation to reject intolerance, prejudice, and discrimination in all its forms, and instead embrace the ideals of coexistence and compassion.
Recent Stories
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor congratulate govt for successful Bagh-e-Mustafa musical event of Independence day28 seconds ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto felicitates minority community on National Day for Minorities32 seconds ago
-
Two suspects arrested, including a wanted criminal30 minutes ago
-
Bahria University holds 21st convocation30 minutes ago
-
'Wagha Heritage Corridor' being completed on fast pace30 minutes ago
-
Minority week sports gala at Punjab Stadium pays tribute to Pakistan Army31 minutes ago
-
Sindh University decorated with lighting, flags to mark independence day1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to swiftly respond to any Indian aggression: Field Marshal Asim Munir1 hour ago
-
Bicycle race held in Multan regarding Independence-Day celebrations1 hour ago
-
Love for the homeland is part of faith, Sambara Yogees celebrate Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Embargoed: *Not to be broadcast, published before August 11* Govt to protect rights of minorities: P ..2 hours ago
-
Humid weather prevails in Lahore2 hours ago