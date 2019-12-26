UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Gets Court's Permission To Hold Rally At Liaqatbagh To Mark Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

Bilawal Bhutto has announced earlier to hold rally at Liaqatbagh to mark death anniversary of his mother former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto—the place where his mother was associated on Dec 27, 2007, but the local administration denied him gathering at the said venue. PPP Challenged the ban before the Lahore High Court.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Good news for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Lahore High Court (LHC ) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) to hold rally at Liaqatbagh in Rawalpindi to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The court passed the order on petition moved by PPP challenging the ban of Rawalpindi district administration on “rally at Liaqatbagh to mark death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhuttoo,”.

Hearing the petition, the court observed that it is duty of the law enforcement agencies to provide security to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and police is bound to provide security of the planned public gathering.

During the proceedings, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner also appeared before the court on Thursday to submit his comments on the petition filed by the PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto had earlier announced to hold public meetings at Liaqat Bagh—the place where former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007. However, the local administration denied rally and gathering at Liaqatbagh which the party challenged before the court.

