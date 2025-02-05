Bilawal Bhutto grieved over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed heartfelt condolence over passing of the Spiritual leader of Ismaili Community and head of Aga Khan Development Network Prince Karim Aga Khan.

PPP chairman said that the services of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan for the welfare of humanity and the establishment of scientific and medical institutions will always be remembered.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Prince Karim Aga Khan always prioritized serving the people and the development of backward areas.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family.