Bilawal Bhutto Grieved Over Passing Of Prince Karim Aga Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed heartfelt condolence over passing of the Spiritual leader of Ismaili Community and head of Aga Khan Development Network Prince Karim Aga Khan.
PPP chairman said that the services of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan for the welfare of humanity and the establishment of scientific and medical institutions will always be remembered.
Bilawal Bhutto said that Prince Karim Aga Khan always prioritized serving the people and the development of backward areas.
He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPAs from Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot meet PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif7 minutes ago
-
Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris7 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker lauds Pakistan’s commitment towards Kashmir cause7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto grieved over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan7 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation committed to support Kashmiri people for right to self determination : DC7 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah condoles passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review ongoing anti-polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Seminar,walk,photo exhibition held on Kashmir solidarity27 minutes ago
-
SAU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept issues transfers, postings orders27 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq orders action against criminal gangs, land mafia, drug peddlers27 minutes ago
-
FAO takes significant step to enhance food safety with GoP partnership37 minutes ago