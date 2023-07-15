Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates "Dhabeji Special Economic Zone" Project

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates "Dhabeji Special Economic Zone" project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project.

Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inan Memon, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, prominent industrialists, diplomats and the representatives of the Federal Government were also present on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah formally inaugurated the project by unveiling the plaque.

According to the spokesman, the PPP chairman was briefed about the benefits and characteristics of the SEZ project by the officials concerned.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was informed about the project's industrial infrastructure, uninterrupted benefits, sustainability, and creation of jobs and told that the project would generate an investment of US $ 5 billion and create 100,000 jobs.

"The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will be a Public-Private Partnership project which ensure the economic and social development of the country," the FM told.

The objective of this project was to create a network of industries in Karachi.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Dhabeji SEZ by unveiling the plaque of the project and offered prayers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Nasir Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

1 hour ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

2 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

3 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

3 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan