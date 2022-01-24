UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Leads "Tractor Trolly Rally" Against Hike In Fertilizer Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Bilawal Bhutto leads "Tractor Trolly Rally" against hike in fertilizer prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party on Monday staged tractor trolly rally against reported increase in fertilizer prices.

A number of growers and farmers belonging to PPP led by party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gathered along with tractors and trollies at Fateh Chowk area of the district.

Addressing the farmer's gathering PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari observed farmer's community had badly affected due to increase in agricultural inputs including fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

Due to farmer's tractor trolly march people of Hyderabad city and Latifabad area faced difficulties.

The residents of these areas alleged that Police and local administration had been used by provincial ruling party for holding their political power show.

Meanwhile, provincial Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi, Special Assistants to CM Saghir Qureshi, Abdul Jabbar Khan, MNA Sayed Naveed Qamar, former senator Mola Bux Chandio, Sayed Miran Muhammad Shah, Mir Abdul Karim Talpur and leaders of different grower's organizations took out tractor trolly rallies which participated in the main rally at Fateh Chowk which was addressed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded from the Federal government to reduce the prices of urea fertilizer significantly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Police Hyderabad March From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.