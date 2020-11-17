Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam talk on phone, condemns alleged rigging in GB elections

(@fidahassanain)

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz talked on phone and condemned alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

In their conversation, both leaders discussed the votes bagged by the Federal government.

“Oppositions’ votes against the allies of the ruling PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan is an evidence of public trust on PPP,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

At this, Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were standing besides the narrative of opposition parties.

Both leaders agreed to meet again soon to discuss political situation and to make further plans.

In Gilgit-Baltistan elections, PTI took lead and announced to make their government.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz urged the opposition parties to shun the bad tradition of not accepting election defeat, saying this posture was contrary to democratic norms.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said those delivering lectures on democracy should adopt democratic conduct.

The Minister said the emotional statements of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are devoid of facts and logic.

Shibli Faraz expressed his surprise that those raising slogans regarding the sanctity of vote are not ready to respect the ballot of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He reminded that all the surveys showed the lead of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the most popular leader.