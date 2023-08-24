Bilawal Bhutto meets party leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spent a busy day at Bilawal House, and continued a series of meetings with party leaders as well as former ministers who briefed him on their performance.

President PPP Sindh chapter Senator Nisar Khuhro called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, during the meeting the overall political situation of Sindh province and the future course of politics were discussed.

Former Parliamentary Secretary for Sindh Health Department Qasim Siraj Soomro was among those who called on the Chairman PPP. Soomro informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the development in the public health sector of Sindh and said that one and a half million people from all over the world have received free treatment from SIUT in Sindh during the last 5 years, including 6,844 cases of kidney transplant.

He said that more than three billion Dollars were spent on the treatment of 2,657 patients from 15 countries of the world and 167 cities of Pakistan in the cyberknife and chemotherapy unit of Jinnah Hospital Karachi during the same period. As many as 756 cases of liver transplants were done absolutely free, while 141 kidney transplants were done at Gambat Hospital.

Qasim Siraj Soomro said that 1 crore 27 lac patients across the country were treated free of cost in NICVD, including more than 100,000 angioplasties and more than 25,000 heart operations. According to the briefing, 1.7 lac patients were treated in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center Karachi during five years, in which more than 70 thousand free operations were performed, while Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority established 26 thalassemia centers and four regional blood centres across Sindh.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met former Sindh Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi. He told the party chairman that during the last 5 years, 6,631 kilometers of roads were constructed and restored in Sindh, while 8,600 kilometers of roads were destroyed due to floods, but the restoration work of which is going on rapidly.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Social Welfare in Sindh, Sajid Jokhio called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Jokhio, while informing Party Chairman about his performance, said that child rights protection and drug rehabilitation centers have been built across Sindh, while Legislation has also been made regarding the protection of children's rights. He also gave a briefing on the development works in his constituency and said that one cadet college, one law college, three girls colleges and two hospitals have been built in his constituency PS-87 Malir, while two hospitals, an engineering university and a medical complex are under construction.

Former Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, Former Member Sindh Assembly Shehryar Maher, Former Member Sindh Assembly Murad Ali Shah, Former Member Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Shah, PPP Leader Ehsan Sundarani, Former MPA Pir Mujeebul Haq and Dadu Chairman of Municipal Committee Pir Danish Ali also called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. During the separate meetings, the said leaders informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the political situation of their Constituencies.

Meanwhile, Lyari-based political personality Usman Hingoro called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House after announcing his joining PPP. Chairman PPP welcomed Hingoro to join the party. Yusuf Baloch and Khalil Hout were present on this occasion.