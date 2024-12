Bilawal Bhutto met VC SMBBMU in Neodero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Prof Dr.Nusrat Shah at Bhutto House Neodaro on Wednesday.

During the meeting, she invited him to attend the upcoming convocation of Medical University as a special guest and he assured her.