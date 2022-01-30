Bilawal Bhutto must protest against incompetency of Sindh govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar has said that instead of criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should protest against the incompetency of the Sindh government.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said, "Bilawal should take strict measures against Sindh wheat mafia and must find elements that ruined health and education there."Spokesperson said that Bilawal could not become leader by raising hollow slogans.

Hasaan said that poor governance of Pakistan People's Party in Sindh would soon come to an end.