Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Pays Tribute To Jehangir Badar On Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Jehangir Badar on death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tribute to the late PPP leader and former Federal minister, Jahangir Badar, on his 8th death anniversary, acknowledging him as a dedicated democrat and a true “jiyala.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, further noted that Jahangir Badar’s unwavering loyalty to the ideals of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as well as his steadfast commitment to the party, remain a beacon of inspiration.

He urged party workers to honour their late colleague’s memory by upholding and advancing the principles of democracy, social justice, and equality.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for Jahangir Badar’s 'Maghfirat'.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

24 minutes ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

4 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

13 hours ago
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

13 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

13 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

13 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

14 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

14 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan