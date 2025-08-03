Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Pays Tribute To Police Force On National Police Marty's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Police Force on National Police Marty's Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to the brave sons and daughters of the police forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty, as the nation observes National Police Martyrs’ Day on August 04.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here on Sunday, Chairman PPP said that each police martyr is a symbol of valor and a reminder of the heavy price we pay for peace. "The martyrs of our police are the silent sentinels of peace who made the ultimate sacrifice so that our people could live without fear," he said in his message on Martyr's Day.

He lauded the services and sacrifices of the police across all provinces, saying that from battling terrorism to combating street crime, Pakistan’s police force has remained steadfast in its duty — often at great personal cost.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reiterated the PPP’s firm commitment to the welfare of the families of police martyrs and to ensuring that their sacrifices are honored through meaningful recognition and institutional support. “As we bow our heads in remembrance, let us resolve to build a society worthy of their sacrifice — one rooted in justice, peace, and dignity for all,” he added.

