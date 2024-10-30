Bilawal Bhutto Proved Himself As True Leader Of Youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 09:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamrah on Wednesday said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the true leader of the youth of Pakistan and due to his vision, the historical 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed by the Parliament.
He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club.
Former Senator Dhamrah said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari proved that when the country was moving towards the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the hurdles in its approval were at the forefront but he made it possible by holding talks with political parties.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a key role in the passage of the constitutional Amendment.
He termed the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a result of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's tireless work and wisdom while once again Bhutto had played his role, and added that PPP chairman proved that he was wise and brilliant politician.
Senator Dhamrah paid tribute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on behalf of the entire nation and said that the pen that had been used to dissolve assemblies was broken by President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.
He said Bhutto family always played role in making the Constitution of the country, and like Shaheed Bhutto, Bilawal also played role in bringing consensus for the 26th Amendment of the Constitution.
Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also strengthened the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.
MNA Agha Rafiullah, Ex MNA Muzamil Qureshi and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.
