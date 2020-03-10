UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Questions Judicial System, Demands Appointment Of Female Judges

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—March 10, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto failed to get justice, so how a common man could get it.

“My grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s murder was a judicial murder,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a ceremony at Lahore High Court Bar Association here on Tuesday.

“How a common man could expect justice when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were not given justice?,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned.

He said they never accepted hanging of his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. “Bhutto was hanged to death but we never accepted it ever,” said the PPP Chairman.

He stated that Pakistan did not have Constitution for 26 years but martial law was enforced before the public could get their rights. The constitution, he said, gave autonomy to all the provinces.

He stated that fake cases were made against his father Asif Ali Zardari and the people were still waiting for justice in Benazir Bhutto case. Zardari was innocent but was put into jail, he said. He stated that the rulers must be honest and truthful people.

“However, I hope there will be justice in Benazir Bhutto case,” said the PPP Chairman, adding that they still believed in the courts.

Bilawal Bhutto also appreciated the role of the lawyers, saying that their profession was the profession of the father of the nation.

He questioned the electoral system by saying that PPP was defeated through rigging but vowed to continue his democratic struggle. He also emphasized over students unions and said that they wer important for democracy.

The PPP Chairman also said that female judges should be appointed in the judiciary.

