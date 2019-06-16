Bilawal Bhutto reaches Jati Umra to meet Maryam Nawaz

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Both the parties will discuss country’s ongoing political situation and the opposition’s future strategy in the meeting.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Jati Umra, Raiwind to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The two will have a one-on-one meeting in the Jati Umra palace.

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and other politicians accompany Bilawal Bhutto.

On the other hand, PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurganzeb and Rana Sanaullah along with other party leaders are present in Jati Umra.

Maryam Nawaz had telephoned Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday to invite him for lunch. Bilawal had accepted Maryam’s invitation.