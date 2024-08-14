Bilawal Bhutto Reaffirms PPP's Commitment To Democracy, Unity On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion of Independence Day, has reaffirmed his party's dedication to upholding the core principles of democracy, constitutionalism, and equality on which Pakistan was founded.
He emphasized that the 1973 Constitution embodies the spirit of the Freedom Movement and provides a unified vision for the nation's future.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated the PPP's commitment to advancing the nation’s progress and unity by strengthening democracy in line with the vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers.
Chairman PPP stated, "As we celebrate Independence Day, we honor the sacrifices made by our forefathers who fought for our freedom and sovereignty. Today is a day to reflect on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his democratic ideals. It is also a day to confront our challenges and learn from our past. Despite being founded by a leader who championed constitutionalism and democracy, our nation has faced periods of autocratic rule that undermined basic freedoms and rights.
"
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the PPP remains committed to the principles and vision of the founding fathers. He remarked, "The ideology of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto serve as guiding lights for us. Under President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision of reconciliation and national unity, we find hope and strength to navigate our challenges."
He further assured, "The PPP is dedicated to lifting our nation from the grips of inflation, unemployment, and poverty, while continuing the fight against terrorism. Let us unite as one nation, driven by our shared values, to overcome any obstacle and build a brighter future for all Pakistanis."
As the nation commemorates its 78th Independence Day, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his heartiest wishes to all Pakistanis and called for a renewed commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and unity that define the nation's identity.
