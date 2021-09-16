UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Rejects Increase In POL Prices

,   , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:53 AM

Bilawal Bhutto rejects increase in POL prices    

The PPP Chairman says Prime Minister Imran Khan has robbed the poor by hiking the price to the highest level in history.

KARACHI (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday rejected increase in prices of petroleum products.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan robbed the poor by hiking the price to the highest level in history.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto said that with petrol and Dollar at historic high, everyday use items would soon be out of reach of the masses.

The PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan, who came into power with promises of cheap petrol, did not increase the price to historic high but was trying to defend the massive hike.

On other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that petroleum prices in Pakistan are still low as compared to other countries in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that if you want to purchase petroleum products from outside, you need to pay more.

The government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs5 per litre in the price of petrol.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs 5 per litre and new price will be Rs 123.30 while High Speed Diesel price increased by Rs 5.01 and the new price will be Rs 120.04.

The price of Kerosene Oil has been increased by Rs 5.42 per litre with new price Rs 92.26 whereas Light Diesel Oil price increased by Rs 5.92 per litre and its new price will be Rs 90.69.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Petrol Poor Dollar Twitter Oil Price Pakistan Peoples Party Fawad Chaudhry From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit t ..

PM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit to attend SCO

27 minutes ago
 HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

49 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 226.38 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 226.38 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.