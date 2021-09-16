Bilawal Bhutto rejects increase in POL prices    

, , ,

The PPP Chairman says Prime Minister Imran Khan has robbed the poor by hiking the price to the highest level in history.

KARACHI (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday rejected increase in prices of petroleum products.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan robbed the poor by hiking the price to the highest level in history.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto said that with petrol and Dollar at historic high, everyday use items would soon be out of reach of the masses.

The PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan, who came into power with promises of cheap petrol, did not increase the price to historic high but was trying to defend the massive hike.

On other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that petroleum prices in Pakistan are still low as compared to other countries in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that if you want to purchase petroleum products from outside, you need to pay more.

The government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs5 per litre in the price of petrol.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs 5 per litre and new price will be Rs 123.30 while High Speed Diesel price increased by Rs 5.01 and the new price will be Rs 120.04.

The price of Kerosene Oil has been increased by Rs 5.42 per litre with new price Rs 92.26 whereas Light Diesel Oil price increased by Rs 5.92 per litre and its new price will be Rs 90.69.